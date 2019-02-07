



The new vice chairman of a Maryland legislative committee will deploy to Afghanistan 10 days before the legislative session closes.

The Daily Record reports that Sen. Will Smith announced Wednesday that he’s been called up to active duty effective March 29. The Montgomery County Democrat is an intelligence officer and member of the U.S. Navy Reserve who will deploy as apart of Operation Resolute Support.

Smith holds a leadership role in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. His announcement came the day after Senate Republicans secured rule changes that prevent shuffling committee membership during the session and will prevent Smith from being temporarily replaced.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. has warned his chamber that a number of bills don’t have a veto-proof majority of 29 votes.

