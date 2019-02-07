



An investigation continues into a four-vehicle crash involving a state trooper Thursday morning in Baltimore County.

The trooper is identified as Sergeant George Frazier Jr., 48, who is assigned to the Quartermaster Division.

He was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer registered to the Maryland State Police.

An investigation indicates Sgt. Frazier was southbound on I-795 at around 7 a.m. Thursday morning about one-half mile north of I-695.

Sgt. Frazier failed to stop his vehicle and struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet pickup, operated by Michael Becker, 54, of Owings Mills, Md.

Becker’s car was forced into the back of 2017 Honda CRV driven by Brittanie Page, 25, of Arnold, Md.

Her car was forced into the back of a 2011 Cadillac SRX driven by Roberta Zeck, 62, of Littlestown, PA.

Becker was injured and taken by an ambulance to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment.

Sgt. Frazier was injured and taken later from the Westminster Barrack by ambulance to the same hospital.

The other drivers refused any medical treatment at the scene.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause and factors involved in this crash.

