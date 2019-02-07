



A University of Maryland player went back home Thursday night after being hospitalized following a workout in a scare that came less than a year after the death of offensive lineman, Jordan McNair, who suffered a heatstroke at practice.

After spending Tuesday night in the hospital, Maryland defensive back Raymond Boone is back home.

Boone said that he was in the Cole Field House practice facility for an afternoon workout and his blood sugar became low.

He told WJZ that he was placed in an ice bath as a precautionary measure and then transported to shock trauma.

“Any precaution is better than none,” said senior, Talia Schwelling.

The school told WJZ that medical training staff and the team physician went with him. Boone was kept overnight and released Wednesday.

“It’s very necessary,” said Schwelling, happy with the university’s rapid response. “You can’t have people out here playing for your school and not take care of them.”

This scare comes more than 8 months after 19-year-old offensive lineman, Jordan McNair, suffered heatstroke during an outside conditioning practice back in May.

McNair died two weeks later.

University officials said that there were no ice tubs present when McNair collapsed.

Students like Aliso Nichols said that they were happy to hear that this incident turned out differently.

“I know it was really tragic with Jordan McNair when they didn’t follow proper protocol,” said Nichols. “So I’m glad they’re putting in the effort to keep players healthy.”

Boone told WJZ that he’s waiting for answers as to why his blood sugar levels dropped and that he’s focused on getting better.

