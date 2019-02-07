



A video appearing to show a high school principal hitting a student during a fight has resulted in his suspension.

Prince George’s County schools spokeswoman Raven Hill tells news outlets that the alleged confrontation took place Wednesday and involved Gorman Brown, the principal of Charles Herbert Flowers High School.

Associate Superintendent Carletta T. Marrow called the safety of students and staff “top priority.”

WJLA-TV obtained a Snapchat video that shows the alleged incident. It’s unclear whether police are investigating.

Reports didn’t include comment from Brown.

Brown is also a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the school district over a hidden surveillance camera that was found in his office after almost two years.

The district hasn’t commented on that lawsuit.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)