BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday that $53.3 million in grants will be awarded to support local homeless programs in Maryland.

HUD grants help support many programs designed to help individual residents and families experiencing homelessness, those in sheltering programs, or those at risk of becoming homeless.

Each year, HUD provides services for over 1 million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

Through their Continuum of Care Program, HUD supports their highest performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting the needs of those experiencing homelessness in their communities.

HUD announced nearly $2 billion in January to renew funding to thousands of local homeless assistance programs.

Of that amount, $202 million will go to new local projects.

