



A 72-year-old assisted living facility owner was charged with the rape of the 67-year-old resident.

According to court records, an officer responded to Golden Doves Adult Medical Daycare in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue on June 29, 2018 for a report of a sexual assault.

The victim, who suffered from diminished mental capacity and dementia, told the officer that the woman who owns the facility was sexually assaulting her. The victim identified the suspect as Dorothy Ann Brown.

The victim was taken to the police station to give her statement.

There she told police that Brown allegedly took her to the basement of the home located in the 4500 block of Garden Drive and forcing the victim to perform oral sex on her.

She also told police that Brown allegedly gave oral sex, penetrated her and licked her.

Brown allegedly threatened to slap the victim in the face if she told anyone.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital for a rape kit.

Adult protective services removed the victim from the home and she was placed with family.

DNA was taken from Brown and on Oct. 11, 2018, the results showed a match with DNA found on the victim’s body.

Brown was charged on Jan. 25, 2019 for the June assault.

She was charged with first-degree rape, a third-degree sex offence, fourth-degree sex contact, perverted practice, second-degree assault and the abuse of an adult by a custodian.

