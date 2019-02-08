Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bakery in Germany combines two traditional dishes, that may be unexpected.
Its a jelly doughnut and liver meatloaf, topped with mustard.
Customers said they actually enjoyed the creation, and called it a “very funny taste combination”
The bakery’s owner said it’s so popular, nearly 100 people come in and order it a day.
