BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bakery in Germany combines two traditional dishes, that may be unexpected.

Its a jelly doughnut and liver meatloaf, topped with mustard.

Customers said they actually enjoyed the creation, and called it a “very funny taste combination”

The bakery’s owner said it’s so popular, nearly 100 people come in and order it a day.

