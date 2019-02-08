



A bakery in Germany combines two traditional dishes, that may be unexpected.

Its a jelly doughnut and liver meatloaf, topped with mustard.

Customers said they actually enjoyed the creation, and called it a “very funny taste combination”

The bakery’s owner said it’s so popular, nearly 100 people come in and order it a day.

