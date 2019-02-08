



A Pennsylvania man was arrested Thursday at BWI after he was caught bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

It’s the sixth gun caught in the airport in the first six weeks of 2019.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the gun in the X-ray machine and contacted Maryland Transportation Authority Police who confiscated the gun and arrested the man.

The Gettysburg man told authorities he forgot he had packed the gun.

He was carrying a .380 caliber gun loaded with six bullets.

Last year, the TSA detected 22 firearms at BWI’s checkpoints — 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-ons across the county last year.

