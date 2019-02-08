



City police are investigating Friday afternoon after a south Baltimore shooting left a man hospitalized.

Officers were called to an area hospital at 12:10 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim.

There, they found a 30-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Investigators believe that the man was in the 4100 block of 6th St. when he was shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

