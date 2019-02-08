



One person was left dead in a shooting in Dundalk Friday night.

Baltimore County Police responded to a reported shooting around 8:43 p.m. in the 1800 block of Portship Road.

Police said that the victim was announced dead on arrival with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled in a late model car toward Holabird Ave, according to police.

A crime scene is being established.

This story is still developing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook