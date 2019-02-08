



A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Baltimore boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Joe Benny’s

PHOTO: JANET H.YELP

Topping the list is Joe Benny’s. Located at 313 S. High St. in Little Italy, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and beer, wine and spirits, is the highest rated pizza spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 581 reviews on Yelp.

2. Isabella’s Brick Oven Pizza and Panini

PHOTO: ERIC L./YELP

Next up is Little Italy’s Isabella’s Brick Oven Pizza and Panini, situated at 221 S. High St. With 4.5 stars out of 468 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hersh’s

PHOTO: OTTO G./YELP

Riverside’s Hersh’s, located at 1843-45 Light St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 267 reviews.

4. Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza

PHOTO: BLAZE FAST-FIRE’D PIZZA/YELP

Finally, over in the Inner Harbor, check out Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score salads, pizza and fast food at 600 E. Pratt St., Suite #104.