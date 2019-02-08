Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new traffic light is now in operation at an intersection in North Baltimore.
The signal at Calvert and 23rd streets in Barclay was officially activated last night.
A small ceremony was held as council members and neighbors applauded the addition.
The new traffic light was installed to provide additional safety measures for residents.
