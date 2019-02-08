



A woman was arrested at The National Aquarium several days after after she allegedly cut a man, killing him.

Twenty eight-year-old Shaniel Johnson was arrested and charged in the death of 54-year-old Tommie Graham, Jr.

According to police, officers responded to the home in the 2500 block of East Chase Street around 4 a.m. on Jan. 26.

There officers found medics trying to help Graham from wounds he received due to a cutting.

He died a short time later.

Witnesses were interviewed by police and an arrest warrant was obtained.

On Feb. 1, officers arrested Johnson, of the 200 block of Jefferson Street, at the National Aquarium.

She was taken to Central Booking where she was charged with murder.

