  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMAlliance of American Football
    9:45 PMAlliance of American Football
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Candy, Carroll Arts Center, Carroll County, Local TV, Peeps, Peeps Show, Talkers


WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Carroll County will celebrate spring, and Peeps candies, with its annual Peep Show, April 12-23, at the Caroll Arts Center in Westminster.

The show will feature displays and sculptures made entirely out of Peeps.

There will be more than 150 different pieces on hand and will feature dioramas, graphic arts and oversized characters.

There will also be a short video showing guests how Peeps are created in the Just Born Factory.

All the proceeds from the show will benefit the Carroll Arts Center.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. RIPPY SHIRLEY says:
    February 9, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    If she had no children, he returned her the dowry and paid her a sum equivalent to the bride-price, or a mina of silver, if there had been none. A series of phone calls followed. The next opportunity proved to be the same jeep road cut off where they’d first seen Edith speaking with the man in the second car, which was now nowhere in sight. Why does Prince Andrew, who sees this, say nothing to me about his sister? 

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s