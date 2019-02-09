



Carroll County will celebrate spring, and Peeps candies, with its annual Peep Show, April 12-23, at the Caroll Arts Center in Westminster.

The show will feature displays and sculptures made entirely out of Peeps.

There will be more than 150 different pieces on hand and will feature dioramas, graphic arts and oversized characters.

There will also be a short video showing guests how Peeps are created in the Just Born Factory.

All the proceeds from the show will benefit the Carroll Arts Center.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook