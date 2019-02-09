  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re struggling to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one this year, look no further.

RetailMeNot released a list of the most coveted Valentine’s Day gifts this year.

Coming in at number one was a traditional restaurant dinner date.

Chocolates and flowers were number two.

Last but not least was a vacation.

If you’re looking to take your special someone on a vacation this Valentine’s Day, San Francisco was named the most romantic city in the United States.

New York and Las Vegas followed at two and three, respectively.

