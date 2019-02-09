  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing since Friday.

Taylor McKenzie was last seen in the 1900 block Braddish Ave.

Taylor McKenzie photo courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

She was last seen wearing a pink puffy winter coat, blue jeans, and gray Jordan sneakers.

McKenzie’s family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is urged to call police at (443) 984-7385 or dial 911.

