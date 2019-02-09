



Police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing since Friday.

Taylor McKenzie was last seen in the 1900 block Braddish Ave.

She was last seen wearing a pink puffy winter coat, blue jeans, and gray Jordan sneakers.

McKenzie’s family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is urged to call police at (443) 984-7385 or dial 911.

