Breaking a sweat for an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We wanted something to give back,” said Marshall Wieder with Blue Line Strength Training. “The big thing with law enforcement right now- I feel like, and even society- ambush attacks are on the rise.”

Sweat Performance and Blue Line Strength Training teamed up Saturday to raise money for fallen officer Amy Caprio’s Scholarship Endowment fund.

“The Towson State University Scholarship Fund will ensure that Amy’s spirit and memory will continue to live,” said her mother, Debbie Byrus Sorrells.

Caprio was a four-year veteran assigned to the Parkville Precinct.

The 29-year-old was killed last May, after responding to a burglary at a home in Perry Hall.

Police said that a suspect behind the wheel of a jeep ran her over.

Four teenagers were indicted on murder and burglary charges in her death and are awaiting trial.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Sgt. Mal Grantham, who worked with Caprio in the Baltimore County Police Department. “It’s overwhelming. It’s great. I’m glad that- That we were able to come together for a cause like this.”

At the gym, officers from all over the state, and as far away as the NYPD, are pushing through the pain and through grief, hoping to support Towson University students like Officer Caprio, who made the world a safer place.

“It was very easy to get people to come out,” said Max Hostetler with Sweat Performance. “And everybody really wanted to come out and support her, so it’s truly amazing to see the turnout that we’ve gotten.”

All proceeds from the event go directly to Caprio’s scholarship fund. T-shirt sales alone have raised more than $2,500.

