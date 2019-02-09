



Baltimore City Police have charged 25-year-old Neil Davis in Friday’s shooting at Frederick Douglass High School, and for his connection in a 2018 murder.

Police said that Davis tried to enter the school around noon, but encountered 56-year-old Michael Marks, a special education assistant.

That’s when officers said Davis pulled out a gun and shot marks in the lower torso.

Davis was quickly taken into custody.

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting Unit took over the investigation.

Davis was subsequently charged with attempted first-degree murder and related firearms violations.

As a result of Friday’s events, additional evidence linked Davis to a 2018 murder.

On Nov. 10, 2018, around 2:51 p.m. police were dispatched to the 4600 block of York Road to investigate a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Darelle Yancey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Yancey was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Davis is currently being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility awaiting a bail hearing.

Continue to stay with WJZ as this story develops.

