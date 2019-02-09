  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man with Cerebral Palsy showed the world that his disability does not define him.

Miles Taylor, a 2013 Westminster High School graduate, posted a video of himself on Instagram deadlifting 200 lbs.

The video already has over 380,000 views and has gotten shoutouts from professional athletes.

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt called Taylor an inspiration.

Cerebral Palsy is a neurological disorder that affects movement, motor skills and muscle tone.

Taylor is a sponsored athlete that weighs in at 99 lbs.

