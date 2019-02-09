  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was left dead following a Friday night shooting in north Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Oakford Avenue at 10:34 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead after a medic was called to the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Crime Stopper anonymous tip line at, 1-866-7LOCKUP.

