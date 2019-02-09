



A Germantown man last heard from in late January was found dead by search teams Saturday in Delaware.

Family members last heard from 66-year-old Osogho l. Odu by telephone that Jan. 24.

Officials found Odu’s gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson unoccupied on Friday, Jan. 25, in Delaware near the Reedy Point Bridge of the Fort DuPont State Park.

During the search on Feb. 9, volunteer teams found Odu’s body.

The Delaware State Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into his death.

