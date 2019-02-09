



Two people were hospitalized Saturday night following a shooting in west Baltimore.

Police were called to the 1600 block of North Monroe Street around 6:39 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When police arrived they found a 34-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 33-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story is still developing. Continue to stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook