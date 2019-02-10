WJZ Weather:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect From 7 PM to 10 AM Monday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting earlier Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched at around 6:28 p.m. to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Citywide Shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives learned the shooting occurred in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

