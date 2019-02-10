



A group of activists stood on a street corner in Baltimore on Sunday and pledged to openly smoke marijuana in front of police- just to prove a point.

Late last month, the City’s State’s Attorney said she would stop prosecuting the possession of marijuana, the police department, on the other hand, said they will keep arresting.

“When I asked myself is the enforcement and prosecution of marijuana possession making us safer as a city, the answer is no,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

This group of activists wants for both sides to get on the same page.

“…because right now the ones that are experiencing more arrests is us, so that’s not right. That’s an injustice,” said Clayton Guyton, Rose Street Community Director.

With medical marijuana becoming more mainstream, some activists believe too many people are getting locked up for just having a small amount of the drug.

But there was opposition during Sunday’s event.

“We don’t need to have this happening. As a pastor, a man of God, a concerned citizen of the city of Baltimore, we need not to have this to happen,” said Pastor James McEachin, Corner Rock Ministries.

Senate President Miller also disagrees with the state’s attorney.

“Miss Mosby is wrong,” Miller said. “There are drug dealers in the city who need to be prosecuted,”

At the end of the day on Sunday, WJZ’s cameras did not capture anyone who openly smoked marijuana in front of the officers, but the activists hope they made their point.

“Without any clarity, there is no understanding and it throws an imbalance throughout the heart of the community, no one understands what to do because the streets is saying it’s legal now,” said Walker Gladden, a minister and Rose Street Community Coordinator.

