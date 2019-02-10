



(CBS NEWS) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota entered the 2020 presidential race on Sunday with a speech in the middle of a Midwestern snowstorm, joining a record number of women in the most diverse Democratic primary field in U.S. history.

“At a time when we must heal the heart of our democracy and renew our commitment to the common good, I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, as the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, as the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the state of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for President of the United States,” she told supporters braving frigid temperatures and relentless snowfall at an outdoor rally along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

