



Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis successfully defended his WBA super featherweight title with a first round knockout of Hugo Ruiz.

Davis improved to a mark of 21-0 with 20 wins by knockout as he defeated Ruiz at just 2:59 of the opening round. Ruiz fought Davis after replacing former world champion, Abner Mares, who withdrew from the fight after injuring his right eye during a training session.

Gervonta Davis who is just 24-years-old and known as “Tank”, fights out of the Upton Boxing Center in West Baltimore.

The southpaw didn’t disappoint in his first main event fight featured on Showtime Saturday evening delivering another knockout, something the boxing world is getting used to seeing.

Davis got the knockout by landing a devastating right hook to the nose of Ruiz causing him to fall to his knees and enough blood the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

