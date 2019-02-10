



Sunday marks three years since a day that devastated Harford County.

Two deputies, gunned down in Abingdon, are being remembered.

Sunday, with volunteer fire departments taking the lead, Harford County paused to remember Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon.

“Now’s the time to pause and give a few moments of reflection, give thanks. And just our little way of remembering Pat and Mark and paying tribute to them,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman.

Both deputies were killed February 10, 2016, while responding to a call for a suspicious person at the Panera Bread in Abingdon.

The man shot Dailey as he ran out of the restaurant, then killed Logsdon in a parking lot shootout.

County Executive Glassman said it’s a moment that changed Harford County.

“I was in Annapolis and my pager went off, and it was really probably one of the most significant days in Harford County history. We had not lost two law enforcement deputies like that for hundreds of years,” Glassman said.

A bench is dedicated to the fallen, it now sits outside the county headquarters, and flags were at half-staff county-wide.

The suspect who shot Dailey and Logsdon also died in the exchange.

