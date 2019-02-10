WJZ Weather:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect From 7 PM to 10 AM Monday
Filed Under:Car Crash, Montgomery County, Rockville


ROCKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Fire officials said a couch cushion is to blame for a car fire in Rockville along I-270 Saturday morning.

Officials said the driver ran over the cushion in the middle of the roadway when it became lodged underneath the car and caught fire.

The driver was able to get off the road and get out before it was engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.

