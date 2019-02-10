  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore City Schools, Frederick Douglass High School, Frederick Douglass High School Shooting, Local TV, Maryland, Shooting


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Sunday evening that Frederick Douglass High School will be closed Monday.

The closing is to allow time to plan counseling and support for students following Friday’s shooting at the school, officials say.

They also said counseling will be available.

City Police said that 25-year-old Neil Davis tried to enter the school in the 2300 block of Gwynns Falls Pkwy. around 12 p.m. but encountered 56-year-old Michael Marks, a special education assistant inside the school lobby.

That’s when officers said Davis pulled out his gun out during an argument and shot Marks in the lower torso.

Frederick Douglass High Staffer Hospitalized After Confronting Armed Suspect At The School’s Entrance

Davis was quickly taken into custody by members of the Baltimore City School Police Department who were working inside the school at the time of the shooting.

Police have also found additional evidence linking Davis to murder in November 2018.

Man Dies In North Baltimore Shooting

This shooting involved 25-year-old Darelle Yancey who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

