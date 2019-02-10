



The cold weather this year hasn’t given the State Highway Administration any breaks.

Once again, they are preparing for ice on the roads in Baltimore.

Highway Administration officials say they have already pre-treated the roads as they prepare for the latest round of weather, as clear roads are a goal.

The familiar sights of snow, rain, and ice bring salt and liquid brine can be seen Sunday night.

“There’s going to be an ice component to this and that’s nobody’s friend so it’s going to be a salting operation. In some areas, there’s going to be some liquid brine instead of the grain salt. That’ll do the trick in these kind of temperatures,” said Charlie Gischlar with State Highway Administration.

One of the areas of focus is I-83 as they monitor the forecast.

“As you get closer to the Baltimore, Annapolis, DC vicinity, you’re going to go between slow, freezing rain, rain, back to snow again, so we have to be prepared to treat accordingly,” Gischlar said.

But first, he has a message to drivers.

“If you don’t have to go out, stay in. If you find our equipment, stay behind it,” He said.

For more information to find that road equipment is, just go to roads.maryland.gov.

If you click the latest storm it will show you where they all are within the last thirty minutes.

