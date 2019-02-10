



Just in time for Valentine’s Day — if you’re wondering where to find the best florists near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for florists.

1. Local Color Flowers

PHOTO: E D./YELP

Topping the list is Local Color Flowers. Located at 3100 Brentwood Ave. in Abell, the florist is the highest rated florist in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fleur De Lis Florist

PHOTO: FLEUR DE LIS FLORIST/YELP

Next up is downtown’s Fleur de Lis Florist, situated at 226 N. Liberty St., Floor 1. With 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the florist and floral designer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Modest Florist

PHOTO: KATE H./YELP

Hampden’s The Modest Florist, located at 3601-R Chestnut Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist four stars out of 21 reviews.

4. Enchanted Petals Florist

PHOTO: ENCHANTED PETALS FLORIST/YELP

Enchanted Petals Florist, a florist located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 E. Lombard St. to see for yourself.