



Towson University Police are asking students to be on the lookout for a woman who reportedly asked students to date her son.

Campus police released this photo of the woman from surveillance video.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports the woman approached several students on campus last week.

Students say the unidentified woman showed them a picture on her cell phone and asked if they were interested in dating her son.

University officials say the woman isn’t facing any criminal charges, but they do want to speak with her to put an end to the harassment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook