Gov. Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax, Virginia


(CBS NEWS) — Democratic Virginia Reps. Don Beyer and Jennifer Wexton renewed their calls for Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax to step down over their respective controversies.

“I don’t believe he can effectively lead the commonwealth at this time, understanding he’s feeling contrition, but we need somebody who can address the wrongs of the past but take Virginia into the future,” Wexton said on “Face the Nation” Sunday. Her comments come after Northam, a fellow Democrat, told “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King in an exclusive interview that he’s “not going anywhere.”

Read the full story at CBSNews.com.

