



Clouds will be moving into our area Sunday evening eventually giving way to a winter snow/rain mix around midnight.

Driving Conditions could be difficult for you Monday morning commute as areas north of Baltimore could see several inches of snow. The line for the rain/snow mix look to be holding right around the area of Baltimore City with areas south of the city expected to see more rain than snow.

State Highway officials have crews standing by and have already pre-treated most of the major roadways in anticipation of this potential snowfall.

Meteorologist Tim Williams has been tracking the system and says we could see just over 2 inches of snow mostly north of the city with a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect from 10p.m. tonight until 10a.m. on Monday.

