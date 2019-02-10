



A domestic dispute turned violent Sunday night when a woman slashed her boyfriend’s face with a knife, police say.

Baltimore County police were on the scene of a “violent domestic” in the unit block of Allegheny Ave.

The woman, 46, reportedly slashed her boyfriend, 50, with a knife.

The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, and the women was arrested at the scene.

The woman’s identity will be revealed pending charges.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook