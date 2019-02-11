



Police in Carroll County are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect Friday afternoon.

Surveillance pictures were taken at the New Windsor State Bank in Westminster.

Investigators said that the suspect was armed with a knife when he passed the teller a note demanding cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.

