



It started when a group of nuns came from Paris to Baltimore more than a century ago where they went into homes to care for patients.

In west Baltimore, Bon Secours is synonymous with helping others.

The hospital opened its doors in 1919 and now celebrates 100 years of devotion to the community.

“We’ve got the worst in economic indicators and we’ve got the worst health indicators,” said Dr. Samuel Ross, president of Bon Secours. “So our work has really been about addressing health disparities and health inequities.”

For some patients, it’s the personal touches the hospital provides.

“Sometimes, just a person knowing your name makes you feel better,” said Donna Suggs a hospital patient.

Suggs has had nearly two years of constant care at Bon Secours.

“So yeah, Bon Secours has a special place in my heart,” she said. “Because they did a lot for me.”

The hospital has been around for some of Baltimore’s toughest times.

“In the 1960s when we had the riots around the country,” said sister Anne Lutz with Bon Secours. “the sisters after that made a commitment to stay in west Baltimore.”

Bon Secours also made a major commitment to housing in west Baltimore.

“Since the mid-90s, we’ve been committed to creating developing affordable housing,” said Ross. “And as of today, we own over 802 affordable housing units here, primarily in west Baltimore.”

A hospital, and an anchor, in the community.

