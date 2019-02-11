



A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and just plain rain has been the weather headlines the past 24 hours.

For the overnight into the early morning hours, more of the same is on tap.

Northern Maryland, in areas within 10 miles of the Pennsylvania border, may see as much as 4 to 6 inches of additional snow overnight, while areas south of Baltimore may see less than 1 inch.

By later tomorrow morning, warmer air will finally take over and change the frozen precipitation to an all rain event for almost all areas with some moderate rain as well.

A few spots across the state line will linger on to sleet and snow for a while longer into the afternoon but rain will also be found there later as well.

Drive very carefully over the next 12 to 16 hours until we rise well above freezing later tomorrow.

–Bob Turk.

