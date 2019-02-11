



Umang Patel was getting ready to drive to the Ravens Under Armour Performance Center Wednesday morning to find out if he had won Ravens tickets to every game for the next 20 years.

That was until the 29-year-old medical resident got called into work.

“I was very disappointed when I found out I had to miss out on the excitement,” said Patel. “But I was called into work at the hospital, so I had to go.”

After the other finalists learned they had not won the prize, Lottery officials decided to keep the secret from Patel for just a bit longer.

Officials contacted Patel and told him that he needed to come to Lottery headquarters to get his prize pack from Wednesday’s event.

Patel walked into the Lottery’s “Winner’s Circle” to cheers, clapping and confetti from the crowd and was stunned when he saw his name as the winner of the “Seats for 20 Years” prize.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life,” Patel said. “My heart is beating really hard- about 200 beats per minute.”

The prize includes two club level tickets, along with parking, to every pre-season and regular-season home game for the next 20 years.

