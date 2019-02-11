



Baltimore County Police are searching for an SUV involved in a February 7 hit-and-run on Deveron Road near Glen Keith Boulevard in the Parkville area.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the SUV was traveling on Deveron Road when the vehicle hit a parked Ford Edge.

Police are not aware of any injuries at this point. The suspect vehicle continued on Deveron toward Loch Raven Boulevard.

The suspect SUV should have damage to the front passenger side.

If anyone has information about this hit and run, please call 9-1-1 or the Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

