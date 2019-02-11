



A Maryland nanny has been found guilty Monday for killing an 8-month-old baby left in her care.

Police said that Enita Salubi died of asphyxiation Oct. 26, 2016, after 68-year-old Oluremi Oyindasola was seen on video removing the nipple from the baby’s bottle and pouring it into the girl’s mouth until she was no longer conscious.

Md. Nanny Charged With Murder After Baby Dies of Asphyxiation

Salubi was taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

Oyindasola was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, and second-degree child abuse.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook