By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for northern Baltimore County and northwest Harford County through Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Northern Baltimore County and northwestern Harford County could see 3-7 inches of snow and sleet overnight, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch expected Tuesday morning.

The Tuesday morning commute is expected to difficult, especially north of I-70 near the Pennsylvania border.

The combined weight of snow, sleet and freezing rain may possibly result in power outages scattered throughout the area.

