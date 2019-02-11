



A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for northern Baltimore County and northwest Harford County through Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Northern Baltimore County and northwestern Harford County could see 3-7 inches of snow and sleet overnight, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch expected Tuesday morning.

Download our weather app to have the latest info in the palm of your hands.

On #WJZ more snow overnight , with heaviest amounts near the Pa. border. pic.twitter.com/GLmQvHh9md — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) February 12, 2019

The Tuesday morning commute is expected to difficult, especially north of I-70 near the Pennsylvania border.

The combined weight of snow, sleet and freezing rain may possibly result in power outages scattered throughout the area.

A wide array of precipitation is on the way over the next 24 hours for #Maryland! See you on #WJZ! ❄️💦🥶🌨☔️ pic.twitter.com/sESsBAMFfK — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 11, 2019

Stay with WJZ for the latest updates as winter mix continues to move into our area.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook