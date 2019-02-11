



As the winter weather continues, Maryland State Police were kept busy between midnight and 9 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A wintery mix coats Harford County as Monday’s snow showers left behind slick roads and snowy sidewalks.

More than 5 inches of snow fell in Bel Air, and 3 in Abingdon.

“I find that many people are driving pretty slow, being aware and alert.” Said resident, Sherry Rivera.

As snow plows and neighbors shoveled their way out of the mess across the state, Maryland police helped those impacted by it.

Between Midnight and 9 p.m. Monday, they responded to 204 crashes and 56 disabled/unattended vehicles, and 801 calls for service.

These crashes included 51 reported to the Golden Ring Barrack and 25 reported to the JFK Barrack — MD State Police (@MDSP) February 12, 2019

At State Highway Administration Headquarters in Glen Burnie, MDOT crews tracked 1700 pieces of equipment on the roads.

And with a forecast calling for snow Tuesday, neighbors are getting ready to stay in.

“My work got canceled already so I’m fine with staying home and watching movies,” said resident Cameron Lamana.

Because of weather conditions, Harford County Public Schools announced on Twitter that schools and offices will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning and pre-kindergarten had already been canceled.

Follow updated road conditions at md511.org.

