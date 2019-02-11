Filed Under:Baltimore County, Domestic dispute, Local TV, Maryland


BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A domestic dispute turned violent Sunday night when a woman slashed her boyfriend’s face with a knife, police say.

The woman, identified as Lia Evette Tucker, 46, is charged with first and second-degree assault.

Baltimore County police were on the scene of a “violent domestic” in the unit block of Allegheny Ave.

Tucker reportedly slashed her boyfriend with a knife.

The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Tucker was arrested on the scene.

She is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

Tucker now faces assault charges.

