



, the British-born rapper who was arrested by immigration officials on Super Bowl Sunday, was granted a release on bond Tuesday afternoon after nine days in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, according to a statement from his attorney’s office.

The rapper, known legally as She-yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, entered the United States illegally in 2005 and stayed in the country after his nonimmigrant visa expired a year later, according to ICE officials.

He was convicted of federal drug charges in 2014, which ICE cited as part of his arrest.

