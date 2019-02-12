Filed Under:21 Savage, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, National


(CBS NEWS) — 21 Savage, the British-born rapper who was arrested by immigration officials on Super Bowl Sunday, was granted a release on bond Tuesday afternoon after nine days in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, according to a statement from his attorney’s office.

The rapper, known legally as She-yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, entered the United States illegally in 2005 and stayed in the country after his nonimmigrant visa expired a year later, according to ICE officials.

He was convicted of federal drug charges in 2014, which ICE cited as part of his arrest.

  Tickedoff Person says:
    February 12, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Pick him up next week and DEPORT his illegal butt ASAP

