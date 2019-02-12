Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives arrested and charged two people in Annapolis with possession of marijuana and other stolen items on Monday.
Officers from the narcotics team executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Bretton View Road in Annapolis during an investigation.
The items recovered and seized include:
- 2,067.5 grams of suspected marijuana, or, 4.6 lbs.
- 150 suspected THC Liquid Vape Inserts
- 2 functional digital scales
- Various controlled prescription pills
- Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun
- Remington Game Master 760 .30-06 rifle
- Glock 17, 9mm semi-automatic handgun & 3 magazines
- 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe (black)
- $979.00 U.S. Currency
John Vizzini, Jr. and Leah Bruich were arrested on scene and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
