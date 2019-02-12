



Detectives arrested and charged two people in Annapolis with possession of marijuana and other stolen items on Monday.

Officers from the narcotics team executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Bretton View Road in Annapolis during an investigation.

The items recovered and seized include:

2,067.5 grams of suspected marijuana, or, 4.6 lbs.

150 suspected THC Liquid Vape Inserts

2 functional digital scales

Various controlled prescription pills

Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun

Remington Game Master 760 .30-06 rifle

Glock 17, 9mm semi-automatic handgun & 3 magazines

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe (black)

$979.00 U.S. Currency

John Vizzini, Jr. and Leah Bruich were arrested on scene and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

