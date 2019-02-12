Filed Under:I-95, Local TV, Rollover Crash, Susquehanna Hose Company


HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — Susquehanna Hose Company is on the scene of a single rollover crash on southbound I-95, just south of the Chapel Road overpass.

The driver reportedly got themselves out of the car and is being evaluated by Havre De Grace Volunteer 911 Corps.

This story is developing. 

