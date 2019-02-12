



Prince George’s County fire crews responded to Potomac High School in Ft. Washington for a reported backpack on fire Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., a cell phone, the model not known, apparently overheated in a student’s backpack which generated heat and smoke.

The school was evacuated and a security officer was transported out of the school for a smoke-related illness.

The backpack was handled quickly and the fire did not extend past the area.

Some students did experience irritation from the residual odor and were evaluated by medics, but not transported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook