



Legretta Rawlins started her career with the United States Postal Service in Washington. Through her journey, she found herself in New Mexico, Texas and North Carolina.

Now, Rawlins is a Postmaster in Baltimore, and she is the first African American woman to hold the title in Charm City.

“It was a dream come true,” she said. “I can’t even begin to put it into words. It’s an honor, privilege and blessing.”

Rawlins’ journey to making history began 24 years ago in Seattle. She was only working one day a week as a rule carrier associate.

But with dedication and determination, Rawlins landed a full-time position and quickly made her way up the ranks.

She even became the first African American woman Postmaster in New Mexico.

“I wanted to make a difference,” Rawlins said. “I felt I could make changes from what I was currently seeing in the station at work. My career took off from there. I became a supervisor and then a manager.”

Rawlins said she feels that this is her biggest career accomplishment, but admits that it can be a challenge. She currently oversees 1,800 employees.

“Growing up, my mother and father always taught me that hard work never hurt anyone, and never let anyone define who you are, or what you can and can’t do,” Rawlins said.

Rawlins also said she wants to continue to inspire the younger generations through her work.

“We have a responsibility to reach back down in every direction to make sure we are encouraging, mentoring and developing young woman so they can be successful in life, too,” Rawlins said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook