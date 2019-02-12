



Recent snow and ice have been anything but convenient for Marylander’s, causing school and office closings , hazardous driving conditions and power outages.

Howard County was one of the many areas in Maryland to feel the unpleasant effects of the recent inclement weather.

In Howard County, heavy ice weighed down tree branches, snapped power lines and blew out transformers.

“It was a large explosion,” Linda Krug, a Howard County resident, said. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh, they said the electricity was coming on, but instead I’m hearing an explosion.'”

Krug said that she lost power early Tuesday morning. Hours later, she was still waiting for it to come back on.

“I don’t have a generator,” she said. “So try to figure out how to stay warm.”

Firefighters say that they received hundreds of calls.

“Starting before midnight last night, dispatch center has processed over 700 911 calls, which is probably around double their call volume of the day,” Adam Nolder, a Howard County Firefighter, said.

Nolder said that about 200 of those calls were for downed power lines and large trees falling on homes.

“One of the homes was significantly damaged to a point where residents will be displaced for some time,” Nolder said.

BGE crews worked throughout the day to restore power to thousands of its customers and will continue to work throughout the night.

The company said that some areas can expect to have power back by midnight.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook